Corporate Deal

TikTok Ltd. has agreed to acquire a controlling stake and invest over $1.5 billion in Indonesia-based technology company PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk's e-commerce platform, PT Tokopedia. The transaction, announced Dec. 11, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. PT GoTo was represented by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team including partner Miranda So. Counsel information for TikTok was not immediately available.

Internet & Social Media

December 12, 2023, 10:28 AM

