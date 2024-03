Corporate Deal

AGCO Corp. was counseled by Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders; De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek; and Pestalozzi Attorneys at Law Ltd. in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $1.1 billion. Paul Hastings represented underwriters J.P. Morgan Chase and Co. and Morgan Stanley. The Paul Hastings team was led by partner Jonathan Ko.

Banking & Financial Services

March 22, 2024, 11:26 AM

nature of claim: /