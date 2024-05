Corporate Deal

Baker & Hostetler is representing Fort Worth, Texas-based Actuate Therapeutics Inc. in a $50 million initial public offering on the Nasdaq. The Baker & Hostetler team is led by partners Asim Grabowski-Shaikh and Janet Spreen. McGuireWoods partner Stephen Older represents the IPO's underwriters, led by Titan Partners Group LLC.

May 28, 2024, 12:04 PM

