Corporate Deal

Abu Dhabi Futur Company PJSC - Masdar has agreed to acquire a 50 percent stake in renewable energy producer Terra-Gen Power Holdings II from Energy Capital Partners. The transaction, announced March 19, is expected to close by the end of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. Abu Dhabi, UAE-based Masdar was advised by Covington & Burling and White & Case. The White & Case team was led by partners Raymond Azar, Ipek Candan Snyder, Scott Fryman, Raffaele Montenero Turco and Steven Lutt. Energy Capital was represented by a Latham & Watkins corporate deal team led by New York-based partners David Kurzweil and Jane Greyf. Mayer Brown served as legal counsel to investment management firm Igneo.

Renewable Energy

March 21, 2024, 12:42 PM

nature of claim: /