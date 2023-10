Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins advised Patria Investments Limited, an alternative asset manager, on its agreement for the carve-out acquisition of a private equity solutions business from abrdn Inc. The Latham team was led by London corporate partners Beatrice Lo and Simon Tysoe. Macfarlanes represented abrdn.

Investment Firms

October 18, 2023, 5:32 PM

nature of claim: /