Corporate Deal

ESPN and PENN Entertainment Inc. announced a $2 billion U.S. online sports betting agreement on Tuesday granting PENN a 10-year exclusive right to the 'ESPN Bet' trademark for online sports betting. Wyomissing, Pennsylvania-based PENN Entertainment was advised by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by partners Daniel A. Neff and Zachary S. Podolsky. Counsel information for ESPN, which is based in Bristol, Connecticut, was not immediately available.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 09, 2023, 9:20 AM

