Pfizer announced that it has sold a portion of its stake in consumer health care company Haleon plc for more than an aggregate value of 2.8 billion pounds ($3.5 billion). New York-based Pfizer was advised by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by partner Jacob A. Kling. Counsel information for Haleon, which is based in the United Kingdom, was not immediately available.

March 20, 2024, 10:40 AM

