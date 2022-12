Corporate Deal

Private equity investment firm Riata Capital Group announced that it has placed a strategic investment in salon suite operator Salon Republic. Financial terms were not disclosed. Dallas-based Riata Capital was advised by a Vinson & Elkins team led by partner Peter Marshall. Counsel information for Salon Republic, which is based in Woodland Hills, California, was not immediately available.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

December 13, 2022, 7:44 AM