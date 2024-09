Corporate Deal

Dentons HPRP has advised Indonesia-based PT Bara Blasting Perkasa, a subsidiary of the Parna Raya Group, in connection with the engineering, procurement and construction of an advanced petrochemical plant. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Dentons team included partner Abraham Sylvester Harryandi.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 03, 2024, 11:58 AM