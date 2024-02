Corporate Deal

DraftKings has agreed to acquire Jackpocket Inc. for $750 million. Boston-based DraftKings was advised by a Sullivan & Cromwell partners Mehdi Ansari, Jeannette Bander, Scott Miller, Lee Parnes and Isaac Wheeler. Jackpocket, which is based in New York, was represented by Cooley.

Gaming & Esports

February 16, 2024, 6:11 PM

