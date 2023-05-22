Corporate Deal

Mizuho Financial Group has agreed to acquire Greenhill & Co. Inc. in an all-cash transaction valued at $550 million, including assumed debt. Tokyo-based Mizuho was advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. The Davis Polk team included partners Paul Marquardt, David Portilla, Martin Rogers, Gregory Rowland and Zachary Zweihorn. The Paul Weiss team included partner Laura Turano. Greenhill, which is based in New York, was represented by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team that was led by partners Edward Herlihy and Brandon C. Price.

Banking & Financial Services

May 22, 2023, 2:56 PM

nature of claim: /