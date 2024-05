Corporate Deal

Vista Outdoor Inc. announced that it has entered into a merger agreement with Czechoslovak Group a.s. Anoka, Minnesota-based Vista Outdoor was counseled by Cravath, Swaine & Moore. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher advised the independent directors of Vista Outdoor. Counsel information was not immediately available for Prague-based Czechoslovak Group.

May 29, 2024, 9:07 PM

