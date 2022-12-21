Corporate Deal

Funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners have agreed to acquire M&T Bank Corp. subsidiary, Wilmington Trust NA's collective investment trust business. The transaction, announced Dec. 19, is expected to close in mid-2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Chicago-based Madison Dearborn is advised by Latham & Watkins and Eversheds Sutherland. Latham & Watkins was led by partners Owen Alexander and Neal Reenan. M&T Bank is represented by Debevoise & Plimpton.

Banking & Financial Services

December 21, 2022, 12:14 PM