Corporate Deal

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett counseled Wells Fargo Bank NA, acting as administrative agent and joint lead arranger, in connection with the amended and restated $1.1 billion revolving credit agreement of oil and gas exploration and production company Flywheel Energy Operating. The Simpson Thacher team is led by partner Robert Rabalais. Counsel information for Flywheel Energy, which is based in Oklahoma City, was not immediately available.