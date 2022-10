Corporate Deal

ServiceNow Inc. has agreed to acquire Era Software, a data management platform, in a deal guided by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. The transaction, announced Oct. 5, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based ServiceNow is advised by a Freshfields Bruckhaus team led by partner Joseph Halloum. Counsel information for Era Software, based in New York, was not immediately available.

Technology

October 06, 2022, 9:42 AM