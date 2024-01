Corporate Deal

H2 Green Steel was counseled by Milbank and Mannheimer Swartling Advokatbyra AB in a debt offering valued an aggregate 6.5 billion euros ($7.04 billion). A Clifford Chance team led by partner Clare Burgess advised the underwriters in connection with H2's financing.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 25, 2024, 10:51 AM

nature of claim: /