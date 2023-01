Corporate Deal

Waterland Private Equity has agreed to make an investment in Markettiers4DC, a London-based network of communication agencies, in a deal guided by Pinsent Masons and Mayer Brown. Financial terms were not disclosed. Bussum, The Netherlands-based Waterland was advised by Pinsent Masons. Markettiers4DC was represented by a Mayer Brown team led by partners Electra Callan and Perry Yam.

Telecommunications

January 24, 2023, 11:59 AM