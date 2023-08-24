Corporate Deal

Scage International Limited, a zero-emission solution provider focused on new energy heavy-duty commercial vehicles and e-fuel solutions, is going public via SPAC merger with Finnovate Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, Scage will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $1 billion. Scage, which is based in Nanjing, China, is represented by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati; Jingtian & Gongcheng; and Ogier. The Wilson Sonsini team includes partners Dan Ouyang, Myra Shen and Derek Wallace. The SPAC is advised by Ellenoff Grossman & Schole.

