Corporate Deal

UFC parent organization Endeavor Group Holdings and the World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) have agreed to form a $21 billion global live sports and entertainment company. The transaction, announced April 3, is expected to close in the second half of 2023. Beverly Hills, California-based Endeavor is counseled by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Justin Hamill, Michael Anastasio, Jonathan Solomon, Ian Nussbaum, Rick Offsay, and Morgan Brubaker. The WWE, which is based in Stamford, Connecticut, is represented by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison partners Scott Barshay and Kyle Seifried. Kirkland & Ellis is advising Vincent McMahon, the controlling stockholder of the WWE. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by corporate partners Edward J. Lee, Jonathan Davis and Chelsea Darnell.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 03, 2023, 10:11 AM

nature of claim: /