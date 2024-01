Corporate Deal

Robinson & Cole is guiding Sao Paulo-based BRB Foods Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of dry food products, in a $8 million initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange. The Robinson & Cole team is led by partner Mitchell Lampert. Loeb & Loeb partner Lawrence Venick represents the IPO's underwriters, led by Network 1 Financial Securities Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 18, 2024, 12:26 PM

