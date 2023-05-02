Corporate Deal

Vale, a Brazilian mining company, has agreed to sell a 40 percent stake in Mineracao Rio do Norte to Ananke Alumina SA, a subsidiary of aluminum manufacturer Norsk Hydro. The transaction, announced April 27, is expected to close in the second half of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Vale was advised by a Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton team including partners Juan Giraldez and Jeffrey Lewis. Counsel information for Ananke Alumina was not immediately available.

