Corporate Deal

Banijay Group, a Paris-based television production and distribution company, was counseled by Kirkland & Ellis in a debt offering valued at 200 million euros ($219 million). The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by debt finance partners Evgeny Zborovsky, Kalish Mullen and Neel Sachdev.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 12, 2023, 10:05 AM

