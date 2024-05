Corporate Deal

Sanofi, Formation Bio and OpenAI have announced a collaboration to build AI-powered software to accelerate drug development and bring new medicines to patients more efficiently. Formation Bio, based in New York, was advised by a Fenwick & West team led by partner Stefano Quintini. Counsel information was not available for Paris-based Sanofi and OpenAI.

AI & Automation

May 23, 2024, 12:51 AM

