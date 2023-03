Corporate Deal

Avnet was counseled by Covington & Burling in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $500 million. Underwriters for the issuance included BofA Securities Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities, Scotia Capital (USA) and Truist Securities counseled by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. The Simpson Thacher team included partners Jonathan Cantor and Rise Norman. The notes come due 2028.

March 15, 2023, 9:11 AM