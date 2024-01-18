Corporate Deal

EMG, a provider of broadcast services and media solutions for live sports, entertainment and events, and Gravity Media, a provider of complex live creative production and media services, have agreed to merge. Financial terms were not disclosed. St. Denis, France-based EMG was counseled by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team that included partners Christophe Garaud and Claire McDaid. Counsel information was not immediately available for Watford, United Kingdom-based Gravity Media.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

January 18, 2024, 12:57 PM

nature of claim: /