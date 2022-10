Corporate Deal

Surge Private Equity announced that it has acquired e-discovery and cybersecurity platform Avalon Document Services Inc. for $36 million. Dallas-based Surge Private Equity was advised by a Baker & Hostetler team led by partner Patrick H. Rose IV. Counsel information for Avalon Document Services, based in Syracuse, New York, was not immediately available.

Cybersecurity

October 04, 2022, 8:14 AM