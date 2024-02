Corporate Deal

Squire Patton Boggs has guided Minneapolis-based Sopheon plc in connection with its 115 million pound ($145 million) recommended takeover offer by IOps Buyer, a wholly-owned subsidiary of software systems managing firm Wellspring Worldwide. The Squire Patton team included partners Louise Barber and Hannah Kendrick. Counsel information for IOps Buyer, which is based in Atlanta, was not immediately available.

February 22, 2024, 10:52 AM

