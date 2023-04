Corporate Deal

Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc., a veterinary hospitals owner and operator, registered with the SEC on April 7 for a $5 million IPO. The Virginia Beach, Virginia-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by the Crone Law Group partner Mark E. Crone. The underwriters, led by Spartan Capital Securities, are represented by Carmel, Milazzo & Feil partner Ross David Carmel.

Health Care

April 11, 2023, 7:33 AM

