Warburg Pincus and TA Associates have agreed to sell Procare Software, an early childhood education center cloud-based software provider, to Roper Technologies for approximately $1.86 billion. The transaction, announced Jan. 25, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. Sarasota, Florida-based Roper Technologies was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner William Zawrotny. Warburg Pincus, which is based in New York, was represented by Kirkland & Ellis. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by corporate partners Keri Schick Norton and Jai Agrawal.

January 26, 2024, 10:50 AM

