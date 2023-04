Corporate Deal

RCL Foods has agreed to sell Vector Logistics, a frozen logistics operator, to A.P. Moller Capital for 1.3 billion South African rand ($68.4 million). RCL Foods, which is based in Westville, South Africa, was represented by Webber Wentzel and a Baker McKenzie team that included partner Angela Simpson. Counsel information for A.P. Moller was not immediately available.

Transportation & Logistics

April 10, 2023, 11:43 AM

nature of claim: /