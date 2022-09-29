Corporate Deal

Dentons counseled Johannesburg-based Millat Convenience Pty Ltd. in connection with a franchising agreement with Circle K Procurement and Brands Ltd. The agreement, will grant an exclusive 30-year right to Millat to open and operate Circle K franchises throughout South Africa. The Dentons team included Managing Director of Dentons franchise advisory group Babette Marzheuser-Wood. Counsel information for Circle K and Brands Ltd. was not immediately available.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

September 29, 2022, 9:41 AM