Corporate Deal

Black & Veatch Holding Co., an engineering, procurement and construction consulting company, announced that it has acquired Bird Electric Enterprises and Bird Electric Properties, both apart of BASElectric Holdings LLC, in a deal guided by Husch Blackwell and Wick Phillips. Financial terms were not disclosed. Overland Park, Kansas-based Black & Veatch were advised by Husch Blackwell. BASElectric, which is based in Eastland, Texas, was represented by a Wick Phillips team.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 05, 2023, 10:46 AM

