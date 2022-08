Corporate Deal

Roth Capital Partners has agreed to acquire MKM Partners LLC, a equity trading, sales and research firm, in a deal guided by DLA Piper and Hunton Andrews Kurth. Financial terms were not disclosed. Newport Beach, California-based Roth Capital was advised by DLA Piper. MKM Partners, which is based in Stamford, Connecticut, was represented by Hunton Andrews Kurth.

