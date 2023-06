Corporate Deal

Global growth investor Warburg Pincus has made an investment in Pareto Health Inc., an employee benefits platform. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Warburg Pincus was counseled by the William Blair law firm and a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partners Jai Agrawal, Keri Schick Norton, Eric Wedel and Ben Steadman. Pareto, which is based in Philadelphia, was advised by Goodwin Procter and Kurtz & Revness LLP.

June 06, 2023, 10:33 AM

