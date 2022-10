Corporate Deal

Shapeways Holdings Inc., a New York-based 3D printing provider, was counseled by Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian in a debt offering valued at $50 million. The Gunderson Dettmer team was led by partners Hozefa Botee and Jeffrey Vetter.

Business Services

October 07, 2022, 8:07 AM