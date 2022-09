Corporate Deal

Tecum Capital announced that it has placed an investment in customized foam products developer Keystone Foam PA LLC f/k/a Keystone Foam Corp. Financial terms were not disclosed. Pittsburg, Pennsylvania-based Tecum Capital was advised by a Jones Day team that included partners John Saada and William Stewart. Counsel information for Keystone Foam, which is based in Derry, Pennsylvania, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 08, 2022, 8:43 AM