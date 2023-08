Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell acted as the special product counsel to the initial purchasers in the underwriting of a debt issuance worth $402.5 million. The issuance was announced Aug. 11 by Annapolis, Maryland-based Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. The notes come due 2028. The Davis Polk team was led by partner Caitlin L. Woo.

August 15, 2023, 10:51 AM

