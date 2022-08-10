Corporate Deal

AppLovin Corp., a mobile application development platform, announced that it has submitted a compelling non-binding proposal to Unity Software Inc.'s board of directors to combine the companies in an all-stock merger. Financial terms were not disclosed. Palo Alto, California-based AppLovin is advised by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. Counsel information for video game software development company Unity, which is based in San Francisco, was not immediately available.

Technology

August 10, 2022, 10:12 AM