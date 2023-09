Corporate Deal

Squire Patton Boggs has advised Oxfordshire, United Kingdom-based Haines Watts South East in connection with the sale of its business to accountancy firm Cooper Parry Group Ltd., backed by Waterland Private Equity. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Squire Patton team was led by the firm's health care group EMEA lead Mark Yeo. Counsel information for Cooper Parry Group, which is based in London, was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

September 13, 2023, 9:41 AM

nature of claim: /