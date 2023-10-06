Corporate Deal

Honeywell International has entered into a $105 million asset purchase and perpetual license agreement with VSE Corp., together with its VSE Aviation business, to exclusively manufacture and support certain of Honeywell’s fuel control systems on four key engine platforms. New York-based VSE was counseled by Jones Day partners Lorne Cantor and Luis Velez. Counsel information for Honeywell International, which is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 06, 2023, 11:45 AM

