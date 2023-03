Corporate Deal

T-Mobile has agreed to acquire Ka’ena Corp. and its subsidiaries and brands, including Ryan Reynolds-backed Mint Mobile, Ultra Mobile and wholesaler Plum, for approximately $1.35 billion in cash and stock. Bonn, Germany-based T-Mobile is advised by a Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton team including partners Jim Langston and Chris Moore. Ka’ena Corp., which is based in California, is represented by Latham & Watkins and Bernstein Shur.

Telecommunications

March 15, 2023, 12:38 PM