Corporate Deal

Jones Day advised Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies in the acquisition of a $1 billion performing senior mortgage loan portfolio from Deutsche Pfandbriefbank. The Jones Day team was led by partners Luke Johnson, David Paulson and David Woods. King & Spalding counseled Germany-based Deutsche Pfandbriefbank.

Banking & Financial Services

June 03, 2024, 9:38 AM

nature of claim: /