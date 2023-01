Corporate Deal

Targa Resources Corp. has agreed to acquire Blackstone Energy Partners’ 25 percent interest in Targa’s Grand Prix NGL Pipeline for approximately $1.05 billion in cash, plus adjustments. The transaction, announced Jan. 3, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Houston-based Targa is represented by a Vinson & Elkins team led by partner Benji Barron. Counsel information for Blackstone Energy was not immediately available.

January 04, 2023, 9:43 AM