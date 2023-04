Corporate Deal

CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. and Canyon Bancorporation Inc., along with their subsidiaries, have agreed to merge in a deal valued at approximately $15 million. The transaction, announced April 21, is expected to close in the second half of 2023. Leawood, Kansas-based CrossFirst was advised by Stinson LLP. Canyon, which is based in Tucson, Arizona, was counseled by a Hunton Andrews Kurth team.

April 24, 2023, 7:44 AM

