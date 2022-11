Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell is counseling Walgreens Boots Alliance, acting as the lender, in connection with a $2.25 billion senior secured credit facility being provided to Village Practice Management Co. for its acquisition of Summit Health-CityMD. The Davis Polk finance team includes partner Vanessa L. Jackson.

November 14, 2022, 8:20 AM