Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell has counseled the joint book-running managers in the underwriting of a debt offering worth $500 million. The issuance was announced Jan. 16 by Reading, Pennsylvania-based Penske Truck Leasing Co. The notes come due 2027. The Davis Polk team included partner Pedro J. Bermeo.

Transportation & Logistics

January 17, 2024, 1:30 PM

