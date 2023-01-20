Corporate Deal

Preston Hollow Community Capital (PHCC) announced the closing of a $185 million tax-exempt bond financing related to the development of a residential community known in San Antonio, Texas, in partnership with the Brooks Development Authority. PHCC was counseled by von Briesen & Roper. Brooks was advised by Fishman Haygood LLP and Phelps Dunbar. Underwriters for the issuance, including Stifel Financial Corp., were counseled by Nixon Peabody. Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe acted as bond counsel and authority counsel.

Banking & Financial Services

January 20, 2023, 2:07 PM