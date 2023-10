Corporate Deal

Bendon Inc. announced that it has acquired licensed and unlicensed children's snack provider Primary Colors Corp. Financial terms were not disclosed. Ashland, Ohio-based Bendon was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Jeff D. Litle. Counsel information for Primary Color was not immediately available.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 06, 2023, 11:39 AM

