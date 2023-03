Corporate Deal

Exigent Holdco, a plumbing repair provider and portfolio company of Huron Capital, announced that it has acquired JPG Plumbing & Mechanical Services Inc. and ThermaServe Inc. Financial terms were not disclosed. Reston, Virginia-based Exigent was advised by Honigman. Counsel information for JPG Plumbing and ThermaServe was not immediately available.

March 23, 2023, 10:05 AM

