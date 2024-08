Corporate Deal

Abercrombie & Kent Travel Group was counseled by King & Spalding in a debt offering valued at $500 million. Underwriters for the offering, including Citigroup, were counseled by Norton Rose Fulbright. The Norton Rose team included partners Yianni Cheilas, Neha Khosla and Kirstin Russell.

Banking & Financial Services

August 15, 2024, 10:33 AM